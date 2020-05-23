US lawmakers introduce H-1B legislation to prioritize young foreigners with American education – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLb1a38684f621a5f14b4ae760f8e4551c13% %MINIFYHTMLb1a38684f621a5f14b4ae760f8e4551c13%

A bipartisan group of lawmakers has introduced legislation for the first time in both houses of the United States Congress that proposes major reforms to H-1B work visas by prioritizing the best and brightest young educated foreign nationals, a measure which could benefit Indian students already in the country.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to hire foreign workers in specialized occupations that require theoretical or technical experience. Businesses depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

On April 1, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) said it received about 275,000 unique registration applications for the 85,000 Congressional H-1B visas for foreign technology professionals, of which more than 67 per hundred are from India.

Regarding students, India represents the second largest number of foreign students in the United States after China. There are over 200,000 Indian students in the United States.

The H-1B and L-1 Visa Reform Act, as introduced in the House of Representatives and the Senate, will require that the US Citizenship and Immigration Services. USA Prioritize for the first time the annual allocation of H-1B visas.

The new system would ensure that the best and brightest educated students in the US USA Receive preference for an H-1B visa, including advanced graduates, those receiving a high salary and those with valuable skills, advocates of these important legislative reforms said. on Friday.

In the Senate, he was introduced by Senators Chuck Grassley and Dick Durbin. In the House of Representatives, he was introduced by Congressmen Bill Pascrell, Paul Gosar, Ro Khanna, Frank Pallone, and Lance Gooden.

The legislation restores Congress' original intent on the H-1B and L-1 visa programs by increasing enforcement, modifying wage requirements and ensuring protection for both American workers and visa holders, lawmakers said.

The legislation, inter alia, explicitly prohibits the replacement of US workers by H-1B or L-1 visa holders, clarifying that the working conditions of US workers with similar jobs cannot be adversely affected by the hiring of a H-worker. -1B, including H-1B Workers who have been placed by another employer in the U.S. worker's workplace.

These provisions address the types of abuse that have been well documented.

Importantly, the legislation proposes further repression against outsourcing companies that import large numbers of H-1B and L-1 workers for temporary training purposes only to send workers back to their home countries to do the same job.

Specifically, the bill would prohibit companies with more than 50 employees, of which at least half are H-1B or L-1 holders, from hiring additional H-1B employees.

The bill grants the US Department of Labor. USA Greater authority to review, investigate, and audit employer compliance with program requirements, as well as to penalize fraudulent or abusive conduct. It requires the production of extensive statistical data on the H-1B and L-1 programs, including data on wages, levels of education of workers, place of employment, and gender.

In addition, the H-1B and L-1 Visa Reform Act covers several reforms to the L-1 visa program, including the establishment of a salary floor for L-1 workers; authority for the United States Department of Homeland Security to investigate, audit, and enforce the requirements of the L-1 program; ensuring that intra-company transfers are made between a company's legitimate branches and do not involve "phantom,quot; facilities and a change in the definition of "specialized knowledge,quot; to ensure that L-1 visas are reserved for staff only truly key.

Claiming that Congress created these programs to complement America's highly-skilled workforce, not replace it, Grassley said that unfortunately some companies are trying to exploit the programs by cutting American workers for cheaper labor.

"We need programs dedicated to putting American workers first. When skilled foreign workers are needed to meet the demands of our labor market, we must also ensure that visa applicants who honed their skills in American colleges and universities are a priority over importing more foreign workers. Our bill takes steps to ensure that the programs work for both Americans and skilled foreign workers, "he said.



Reforming the H-1B and L-1 visa programs is a critical component in repairing the broken immigration system. For years, outsourcing companies have used loopholes in the laws to displace skilled American workers and facilitate outsourcing of American jobs, Durbin said.

This legislation would end these abuses and protect American and foreign workers from exploitation, Durbin said.

American Indian Congressman Ro Khanna said American immigrants come to this country with some of the most innovative and transformative ideas this world has ever seen.

"If we are to continue to foster a culture of creativity, we must reform the H-1 and L-1 visa programs to protect all workers from abuse. Immigrants who come here on H-1B visas have made significant contributions to Silicon Valley leadership in the digital revolution. We want to make sure that talent reaches the United States, but we also want to make sure it's done with adequate compensation, "said Khanna.

Congressman Pallone said the United States must ensure that skilled American workers have access to job opportunities in this country.