Uplift Education – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML6406fe84667a885a1e1e757275d0ee3313% %MINIFYHTML6406fe84667a885a1e1e757275d0ee3313%

Uplift Education has been a leading network of charter schools throughout the Dallas / Fort Worth Metroplex for approximately 20 years.

Keith Lott, Uplift's recruiting manager, says they need to hire 200 to 300 positions of all kinds.

Lott said, "What we do is provide a high-quality education to primarily low-income and minority students or a high-quality education in underserved communities, but we make sure that 100 percent of our students are accepted into college." .

The starting teacher salary is approximately $ 53,000 a year with benefits according to Lott.

He says that while many of the positions require specific training and licenses, there are many other jobs for which they are willing to train.

He added: "We make sure that our teacher, staff, and support staff receive compensation comparable to what is expected in this industry."

%MINIFYHTML6406fe84667a885a1e1e757275d0ee3314% %MINIFYHTML6406fe84667a885a1e1e757275d0ee3314%

If you want to apply, visit: https://jobs.uplifteducation.org/jobs