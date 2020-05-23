Under lockdowns, reports of harassment by the house increased sharply in the US. USA

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Blockades across the country have left many people spending more time at their homes, and that has led to a sharp increase in reports of possible harassment.

Jason Hawes is a paranormal investigator and host of Travel Channel's "Ghost Nation,quot;.

Since the blockades began in the United States in March, her website has seen a 35% increase in reports of persecutions.

While you think some are probably the real deal, you think others have simpler explanations.

"People spend more time at home and everything, from drying forests, you can hear popping sounds because they were entering the warmer months of the year," he said.

While there may not be scientific evidence that ghosts exist, a YouGov poll found that 45% of adults in the US USA They say believe.