UN documents kidnappings and torture of Iraqi protesters

BAGHDAD – Hundreds of people were killed and thousands injured in anti-government protests in Iraq last fall and winter that halted political life and immobilized cities from Baghdad to Basra.
In addition to that, more than 100 people were kidnapped and some tortured by armed groups opposed to the protests, according to a report released Saturday by the Human Rights Office of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Iraq.
The report documented 99 cases of kidnappings and disappearances with 123 victims, of which 25 are still missing.
None of the perpetrators has been detained or tried for the crimes, according to the report.
The report underscores that the full cost of violence against protesters has not yet been fully documented, let alone been tried. While some members of the Iraqi security force were among the victims, the vast majority of those killed or wounded were unarmed civilians.
Since the protests ended in February, a new government took office. One of the first acts of the new one. Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi would appoint an investigative committee to investigate the violence and hold the culprits accountable and compensate the families of the dead and wounded.
It also ordered the release of all prisoners detained on charges related to the protests, unless they were accused of causing injury or death.
"I have not and will not issue any order to shoot any peaceful protester and whoever does so will be brought to justice," al-Kadhimi said in a press release on Tuesday, suggesting he was taking a different approach than his predecessor, Adel. Abdul Mahdi.
In addition to the 99 kidnappings cited in the report, and the nearly 500 people killed and almost 8,000 injuries that As previously reported, the report says there were others "killed by unidentified armed actors outside the demonstration sites, those who remain missing or who were harmed during the kidnapping or detention."
Some Iraqi politicians and security officials said privately that they believed the militias that attacked the protesters were linked to Iran, although the report does not specify which militias were involved.
Others close to the Iraqi government and security forces dismiss the reports of kidnappings as the likely work of criminal gangs or people with a grudge against an individual, but the United Nations report questions that idea.
The report ruled out "common,quot; criminal gang involvement in the cases they investigated because "no ransom requests or other criminal motives were reported."
All of the hostages were seized by various captors, forced into vehicles, and most were blindfolded during their kidnapping, interrogation, and arrest.
"All the male abductees described having been subjected to various acts amounting to torture and / or ill-treatment during the,quot; interrogation ", including severe beatings, electrocution, cold water hoses / baths hanging from the ceiling by the arms or legs,quot; says the report.
The women who were kidnapped said they were beaten, groped, and threatened with rape, according to the report.
Civil society protesters say the report corroborates what was common knowledge: that it was dangerous to be in protest squares where demonstrations were taking place, and that militias with ties to Iran and close ties to some factions in government Iraqis would go big lengths to put them out.
"They not only kidnapped activists, but they threatened people, whom they believed to have influence," said Dr. Alqassim al-Abadi, a dentist and activist. "They threatened many girls, the media, doctors, medical workers because they thought that women would attract people to the protests."
Dr. Abadi is still missing three friends who went missing during the protests, including a lawyer named Ali Jaseb Hattab.
"We look for it and we look for it," said Dr. al-Abadi. “We contacted so many people, we contacted multiple government sources and security forces. We took his name and his mother's and we have no idea what happened to him. We hope he is alive.