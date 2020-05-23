Twitter claims that Doja Cat is racist against blacks: she wants to be canceled #DOJACATISOVERPARTY

Doja Cat faces one of the biggest crises in the young singer's career. MTO News has learned that there is a growing movement on social media to "cancel,quot; the superstar singer.

And this is not the first time that fans have tried to cancel Doja Cat. Last month, fans on Twitter urged that it be & # 39; be canceled & # 39; after Doja Cat cast a shadow on Nicki Minaj and her fans.

But this is much more serious.

So what did Doja Cat do? According to Twitter users, Doja Cat was on a video chat site with "racists,quot;. There she spoke of not wanting to be black, "but at least it's thick."

The allegations have not been confirmed, and Doja Cat has not commented on the situation. But this is what is happening on Twitter:

Of course, Twitter is not waiting for official evidence to be released. They are already gaining mafia mentality.

As of this morning, the hashtag #DOJACATISOVERPARTY is the # 1 trending topic in the United States.

Doja Cat, real name Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini, is a singer, rapper and songwriter. Their songs are extremely popular on TikTok, as people invented dance routines for their songs "Say So,quot; and "Candy,quot;.