Twitter cancels Doja Cat for allegedly joining racist chat rooms

The creator of hits 'Say So' is said to be He formed online friends on TinyChat with people in the chat rooms who are reportedly known as alternative fighters, racist and misogynistic men who mistreat women.

Doja Cat is trending on Twitter for the wrong reasons. #DojaCatIsOver is in vogue on the Blue Bird app after the reappearance of videos that seemed to reveal the singer's involvement in TinyChat groups that are known to be racist.

Hit maker "Say So" was said to have made friends online with people in chat rooms who are reportedly known as alternative fighters, racist and misogynistic men who mistreat women. In some videos who found their way out online, Doja could be seen making intolerant comments, sparking anger from Internet users.

"why doja cat is being canceled: she was an active member in racist chat rooms and was known for being anti-black. She made a song mocking police brutality", fan wrote on the microblogging site. In the screenshot image that the attached fan, someone explained that "Rooms like this (Tea Time) are culturally racist. It goes on for hours on end and I don't present files like recording or watching it for hours that they are doing too much, but they often say racist things and she jokes. It's pathetic to see it, but I guess that's how her self-esteem increases. "

The fan also noted that her 2015 song "Dindu Nuffin" was a racist song. The word was considered to be a "pejorative term used to mock blacks who commit crimes, and the excuses that are made for them."

Also, some fans posted more receipts for Doja's tweets. troublesome tweets on her account before she removed them. "Doja left fewer than 600 tweets on her accounts. Here's an example of the shit she posts before deleting it," wrote one fan alongside the screenshot of the alleged deleted Doja post.

"I hate Arabs who work at the service station. Like going back to the Middle East and blowing up a car or something. Hahaha," said the tweet, which dated from 2016.

Doja was also accused of being homophobic As a screenshot from his 2018 tweet put it: "I called a couple of fucking people when I was in high school in 2015, does this mean I don't deserve support? Like 15 thousand times in my life. Say f ** ** t means you hate gay people? I hate gay people? I don't think I hate gay people. Gay is fine. "

Doja has yet to comment on the allegations.