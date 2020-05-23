Twenty One Pilots' Josh Dun marries Debby Ryan in Texas

Instagram

The Twenty One Pilots drummer married his actress girlfriend in an intimate ceremony in Austin, Texas, as they celebrated New Year's Eve together.

Up News Info –

Twenty one pilots star Josh Dun He is a married man after dreaming in 2020 with a wedding ceremony.

%MINIFYHTML6e93d390b808a2049145070f916d580d13% %MINIFYHTML6e93d390b808a2049145070f916d580d13%

The rocker married the actress. Debby Ryan in Austin, Texas, on New Year's Eve on December 31, 2019, and she revealed the details to Vogue, explaining that the nuptials were gathered in just 28 days.

"We started flirting with the idea of ​​having a destination party to celebrate the new decade, then we decided in December to get married on New Year's Eve and keep dancing until the ball fell," he said.Insatiable"says the star.

"We didn't want the ceremony to be in a ballroom. It became increasingly important to us that the sanctity of the union exist in a reverent place. I think I saw all the churches in the Austin metropolitan area and reduced it to two Joshua chose the one we use. The stained glass really caught me. "

<br />

Debby was wearing an Elie Saab gown that she saw outlined in Vogue for the ceremony, adding: "For a long time, it was the only image of a wedding dress that she had kept anywhere."