Trump says the United States will not close for a second wave of coronavirus – BGR

The United States will not "shut down,quot; if there is another wave of coronavirus cases, or at least that is what President Donald Trump promises the nation and the rest of the world. How The hill His bold statement reportedly came during a tour of a Ford plant in Michigan this week.

"People say it is a very different possibility," Trump said. "It is standard. And we are going to put out the fires. We are not going to close the country. We are going to put out the fires. Whether it is an ember or a flame, we are going to put it out. But we are not closing our country."

Confidence is great, but someone should probably remind you that it doesn't depend on him.

President Donald Trump has become the face of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. As president, he obviously has a lot of questions to answer about how the country is handling the deadly outbreak, but when it comes to things like social distancing mandates, business closings, and orders to stay home, what he says means very little.

As has always been the case, it is up to each individual state to determine what kind of measures they decide to take to prevent the spread of the virus and ensure the health of its citizens. Decisions are made at the state level, but also at the local level, and local governments can issue their own guidelines if they consider it to be in the best interest of the residents residing there.

If you want things to be even more detailed, companies also have the right to determine when and how they reopen. They can decide what action they want to take, and if a second wave of infections begins to escalate, they can also decide to shut down to limit services.

Speaking of a second wave, it is becoming increasingly clear that some states were not ready to lift the restrictions when they thought they were. Several states, including North Carolina and Texas, have reported an increase in the number of infections even as they begin to facilitate blockade measures and issue guidelines for reopening.

The President, as he has shown himself capable of doing, can make broad statements about his hopes for the country's future in the face of the pandemic. If you want to assure people that the economy is not going to collapse completely, that is a valid and appropriate thing for a president to do.

However, you cannot decide how this develops.

