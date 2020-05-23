Trump announces churches will be considered "essential services,quot;, says he will override governors – Up News Info San Francisco

WASHINGTON (Up News Info News) – President Trump announced on Friday afternoon that his administration would declare places of worship "essential services,quot;, allowing them to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"People demand to go to their church and synagogue, to their mosque," Trump said. He said the United States needed "more prayer."

He also said he would "override,quot; governors who do not agree to reopen places of worship.

"If they don't, I will override the governors," Trump said. However, it is unclear how he could "override,quot; the governors, as constitutional experts agree that Trump does not have the authority reopen state economies against the will of the governors.

