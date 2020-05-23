Tristan Thompson reacts to Khloe Kardashian's fabulous new hairstyle

All eyes are fixed Khloe Kardashian.
the keeping up with the Kardashians Star showed a great beauty transformation on Friday. The founder of Good American said goodbye to his signature platinum blonde hair and greeted a light honey brown color.
That wasn't the only thing that changed about his' doing. He also cut his long hair and opted for something that was just beyond his shoulders.
"location: under bitch skin," Khloe captioned her selfie collage on Instagram.
The fashion magnate was assisted by stylists, Andrew Fitzsimon and Tracey Cunningham, to get your summer-ready cut and fresh hair color (called bronde).
Naturally, Khloe's hair transformation attracted a lot of attention from her famous friends, glamorous squad, 111 million followers and … Tristan Thompson.
The Cleveland Cavaliers player responded to his ex's post with a cheeky comment that also included two fire emojis, a red heart emoji, and a muscle emoji.
"Baddie," he replied with some emojis. "PS, I totally agree with the legend."
Lately, exes have been keeping warm things between themselves for their daughter, True thompson.
Despite the rumors that they were back together, an informant made things clear and told E! News that is simply doing the best for your 2 year old.
"They have a great co-parenting relationship right now and that's it," the source previously shared. "They have spent more time together but they have both agreed that they will not be together again."
The source also explained that Tristan has been spending time at the reality TV personality's house to help "give (True) some normalcy with both parents close by."
"Khloe and Tristan have finally come to a good place where they can have conversations …" the source said. "Everything is working smoothly right now and Khloe wants to keep it that way."
The source added, "Khloe will always have Tristan's back. He has been a great father to True and she respects him that way."
In general, we are hair for Tristan's comment on the new & # 39; do & # 39; Khloe and the two co-raising their little nugget.
keeping up with the Kardashians come back this September, only on E!
%MINIFYHTML0e29fd0f50c4097ff732ec0eb01eda3214%