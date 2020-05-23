Tristan Thompson reacts to Khloe Kardashian's fabulous new hairstyle

All eyes are fixed Khloe Kardashian.

the keeping up with the Kardashians Star showed a great beauty transformation on Friday. The founder of Good American said goodbye to his signature platinum blonde hair and greeted a light honey brown color.

That wasn't the only thing that changed about his' doing. He also cut his long hair and opted for something that was just beyond his shoulders.

"location: under bitch skin," Khloe captioned her selfie collage on Instagram.

The fashion magnate was assisted by stylists, Andrew Fitzsimon and Tracey Cunningham, to get your summer-ready cut and fresh hair color (called bronde).

Naturally, Khloe's hair transformation attracted a lot of attention from her famous friends, glamorous squad, 111 million followers and … Tristan Thompson.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player responded to his ex's post with a cheeky comment that also included two fire emojis, a red heart emoji, and a muscle emoji.