Tracee Ellis Ross takes fans to & # 39; The High Note & # 39; behind the scenes in the music video & # 39; Love Myself & # 39;

Debuting promotion for the lead single for her upcoming movie, the actress who plays recording artist Grace Davis in the drama praises producer Rodney Jerkins and songwriter Sarah Aarons.

Tracee Ellis Ross has invited fans to a new music video for "Love Myself". A week after debuting the lead single for the upcoming movie "The high note"On Instagram Live, the actress who plays recording artist Grace Davis in the dramatic film offered a behind-the-scenes look at her new visual presentation.

By sharing the promotional video on Instagram, the 47-year-old daughter of the Motown legend Diana Ross Friends and followers informed about what to expect. "Some of the many incredible moments we all share in making this wonderful film with our director @ nisha.ganatra," he noted in the caption.

"This song was beautifully written by the special beyond @sarah_aarons, and produced by @rodneyjerkins that held my hand and my eyes through the process of letting my voice out," praised the songwriter and producer. "There are so many amazing people who made this movie and music possible. I can't wait for you to watch @thehighnotefilm on May 29!"

<br />

Tracee released "Love Myself" on May 14. During an online broadcast that brought together people like her mother and other friends, including Michelle Obama, Janelle Monáe, Lena Waithe, Sarah Paulson and Kerry Washington, she confessed that she dreamed of being a singer when she was a child, but her fear took hold of her.

"This movie that I can sing and my mother who is live [live] is Diana Ross and, whether consciously or unconsciously as a child, I took that dream of mine as a singer and hid it. I hid it," she explained. . "I was so scared to sing that it became this dream that I was scared and at 47, I faced that dream."

It will be available through VOD platforms on May 29, "The High Note" is directed by Nisha Ganatra and is written by Flora Greeson. You will see Tracee starring opposite Dakota Johnson, who plays Davis' overworked personal assistant who, despite being stuck running errands, still aspires to be a music producer.