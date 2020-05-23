Tornado confirmed in Bowie, northwest of Fort Worth, after severe storms on Friday – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

BOWIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Widespread damage was seen throughout Bowie, northwest of Fort Worth, on Saturday after a confirmed tornado struck the area the night before.

%MINIFYHTML2cfbb0870e5c0e2a03ad9efcd7727bca13% %MINIFYHTML2cfbb0870e5c0e2a03ad9efcd7727bca13%

Severe storms with damaging winds moved through northern North Texas counties in the night hours, while much of the Dallas / Fort Worth Metroplex saw heavy rain.

The city of Bowie, about 65 miles northwest of Fort Worth in Montague County, seemed to see much of the damage, and now the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado with winds up to 95 mph blowing through that area.

Mayor Gaylynn Burris told Bowie News that about 50 businesses and at least 50 houses were damaged by the tornado. There were no serious injuries reported by the storm, according to police.

Building demolished near downtown Bowie by extreme wind last night … pic.twitter.com/K2QBXnkbGQ – North Texas Time (@NorthTXWeather) May 23, 2020

Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday night that he was sending a task force to fund the tornado-ravaged area.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by the severe weather affecting North Texas tonight," Abbott said Friday. “I am grateful to our first responders who are always vigilant and are already moving to help their fellow Texans. The state will work with Montague County, and any other affected areas, to ensure that the resources they need are met. ”