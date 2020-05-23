Tom Hanks greets high school graduates; Church leaders remain cautious – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The tsunami of news about the current COVID-19 outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a summary of news each morning about the top coronavirus and reopen stories from the past 24 hours so you can start your day. with the latest updated developments.

Oscar winner Tom Hanks gives heartfelt video message to Oakland Skyline High Class Of 2020

OAKLAND – Members of the Class of 2020 who graduated from Skyline High School on Friday received a surprise message from a special guest speaker during the school's online start: Oscar-winning actor and world-famous Skyline alumnus Tom Hanks. The online start exercise forced by the current coronavirus pandemic was the first ceremony of the year for the Oakland Unified School District. Like all ceremonies taking place this year in the district, students, faculty administrators, and families watched the virtual graduation on their computers. A district press release noted that it was possibly "due to the extraordinary circumstances of the shelter in place and all that the Class of 2020 has had to endure this year,quot; that the school was able to organize the video message from Skyline's most recognizable . graduate. read more

Newsom promises guidelines to reopen houses of worship on Monday despite Trump's order

YOUNTVILLE – Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday that the state of California will issue updated guidelines for religious gatherings by Monday, following President Donald Trump's announcement to order governors across the country to open houses of worship this weekend. of Memorial Day, considering them essential services. While California is opening larger sections of the economy and some counties have been given variations to move deeper into the reopening of Phase 2, the place of worship has yet to be given a prospective date for reopening in the state. . read more

Reopening: Solano County restaurants prepare for return of meals

FAIRFIELD – Starting Friday, diners in Solano County can dine, rather than go out. The county received a variance from the state to advance to Phase 2 of Governor Gavin Newsom's reopening plan. Still, in downtown Fairfield, restaurants are hardly a restaurant in sight. Customers say they don't know about the new rules and some still prefer to bring takeout. "For me, I feel like it's too soon," said Jackie Polanco, a Fairfield resident. read more

SJ companies fight to get back laid-off workers as COVID-19 is doing more on unemployment

SAN JOSE – The closure of the COVID-19 pandemic caused employers to cut 2.3 million payroll jobs, the largest month-long job loss ever recorded in California. A quarter of the state's workers could be out of work, a rate similar to the levels during the Great Depression, but not all people who have lost their jobs want to return to work, and not just because of health and safety problems. Some people actually earn more money by staying home from unemployment than they would if they still had their job. "So far it is wonderful because they are giving me a lot of income, more than I would say if I were working right now," said Natalie Matheson, who lost her job as a hostess at a hotel restaurant last March. read more

San Francisco to Reopen Modified Summer Camps and Programs June 15

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced Friday that the city's summer camps and youth programs would reopen June 15 with some modifications that would limit capacity and certain activities to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The announcement brings some relief to parents of children who have been homeschooled during the last two months of the refugee order and are facing a summer recess without the activities that camps and programs provide children in terms of seasonal child care. Under the new order, San Francisco summer camps and programs may open this summer for children and youth ages 6 to 17. The camps and programs are open to all children and youth in San Francisco. read more

Contact Tracking Program "California Connected,quot;, public relations campaign launched to limit the spread of COVID-19

SACRAMENTO – California is launching a comprehensive contact tracking program to help stop the spread of the coronavirus along with a public awareness campaign to educate Californians about the program, with an emphasis on underserved communities, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday. . Called California Connected, the program is in collaboration with the state Department of Public Health, local health departments, and the University of California, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, which have launched contact search training academies. California Connected will pair public health workers with people who test positive for COVID-19 to find people with whom they have been in close contact and ensure they have access to testing, medical care and other services. read more

Technical issues with website hamper Santa Clara County COVID-19 testing

SAN JOSE – As Santa Clara County launched a new campaign to provide expanded access to coronavirus testing on Friday, technical problems with the county's website prevented countless residents from making appointments online. "They don't know if you are asymptomatic and have the virus." So I imagine, especially for older people, that it is a matter of life and death for them, "said Daniel Elder. Elder, a South Bay resident, and his roommate drove to the PAL stadium in San Jose in hopes of an appointment without an appointment for testing, but they were declined.A spokesperson for Santa Clara County Health acknowledged that the demand for testing has not kept pace with the county's testing capacity. read more

Bay Area Confectioner See & # 39; s Candy reopens its kitchens, offers contactless pick-up service

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO – Bay Area-based pastry chef See’s Candy announced Friday that it reopened its kitchens in South San Francisco and Los Angeles, as well as launching a contactless pick-up service at some stores. The candy maker had closed all operations in late March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The closure has been the longest in the company's history in nearly 100 years. "In these uncertain times, See’s is focused on caring for our people and serving our communities," reads a letter from CEO Pat Egan that was posted on the See’s Candy website. “Since March, we have reconfigured how we make and sell sweets. Our production floors have fewer people making and packing our candy carefully. We have taken the past few weeks to review all of our operations and ensure that we can safely work on all aspects of our business. " read more

Sonoma County Moves to Second Stage of Reopening Restaurants and Malls

SONOMA – Sonoma County follows in the footsteps of its North Bay neighbors and advances further in Phase 2 of reopening. The California Department of Public Health made the announcement to allow the county to advance to Stage 2 late on Friday afternoon, just in time for Memorial Day weekend. Sonoma joins two other Bay Area counties that are already in the most advanced stage of reopening, Napa and Solano. Sonoma County, along with dozens of other California counties, filed a Certificate of Variation with the state, saying it meets the criteria set by Governor Newsom for the reopening of Phase 2. read more

San Francisco Custodian Testifies Before Senate About Job Safety During Coronavirus Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO – A San Francisco trustee remotely testified before a Senate subcommittee hearing Thursday about the impact of the coronavirus on essential workers. Marcos Aranda told the committee that custodians spend entire shifts cleaning high-risk surfaces, so they can be safe for everyone else. Your only protection: latex gloves and a dust mask. Aranda said it was not enough to protect one of his coworkers, who recently caught the virus. "I stayed home 2 days later, but then I had to go back to work," Aranda recalled. read more

California to Spend $ 1.8 Billion More in Response to Coronavirus

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom took an additional $ 1.8 billion from the shrinking coffers of the state to pay for more protective gear and additional hospital beds to aid the state's response to the coronavirus. Newsom said Thursday that it expects the federal government to reimburse the state for 75% of that spending, which comes as state lawmakers are debating which government services will be cut to cover an estimated $ 54.3 billion budget deficit caused by the economic downturn. virus-induced. The Newsom administration says it has the authority to spend the money because it has declared an emergency under the state's Emergency Services Act. read more

San Francisco inaugurates the exclusive Civic Center COVID-19 Pandemic "Safe Sleeping Village,quot;

SAN FRANCISCO – Pandemic circles – outlined areas for social distancing – have sprung up in at least two popular gathering places in San Francisco: Mission Dolores Park and the Civic Center. About 80 tents are now neatly located on a wide street near San Francisco City Hall as part of a "safe sleeping town,quot; opened last week. The area between the city's central library and its Museum of Asian Art is fenced in for outsiders, monitored throughout the day, and provides meals, showers, clean water, and garbage collection. In announcing the camp, and a second to open in the famous Haight-Ashbury neighborhood, the Mayor of San Francisco acknowledged that he did not want to approve the tents, but that unregulated mushroom tents on the sidewalks was neither safe nor fair. read more

City of Hayward staff to take pay cuts, waive increases after coronavirus crisis

HAYWARD – The coronavirus crisis may deplete Hayward's $ 36 million reserves in the General Fund in a year, unless spending decreases and sales taxes and other key revenues improve from recent levels, officials said Thursday. from the city. So far, Hayward firefighters, including firefighters and the city manager, have agreed to forgo planned salary increases. The mayor and City Council members cut their wages by 2 percent for the upcoming fiscal year and plan to cut their travel and other spending budgets by 50 percent. In total, the reductions will save the city about $ 500,000 in the new fiscal year that begins July 1. read more

2 million jobs lost: California's April unemployment rate soars to 15.5%

SACRAMENTO – California's unemployment rate soared to 15.5% in April, as the nation's most populous state lost 2.3 million jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic that shut down most companies. The state's unemployment rate has increased 10.2 percentage points since March, the largest one-month increase since 1976, when the state began using its current formula to measure job loss. He broke the record set in March. And it shows, just one month after the pandemic hit, that California had already surpassed the 12.3% unemployment rate it reached during the Great Recession a decade ago. read more

San Francisco nurse shares shocking photos of body devastated by severe COVID-19 battle

SAN FRANCISCO – A San Francisco nurse, recovering from an episode of COVID-19, has taken to social media and posted shocking images of what a severe battle with the disease can do to your body, no matter how healthy you are. Mike Schultz said he contracted the virus sometime in early March, probably at a party in Florida, according to CNN. A few days later, Schultz flew to Boston to see her boyfriend and began showing symptoms. March 17thSchultz had a fever that rose to 103 and began to have trouble breathing. He was hospitalized and placed on a respirator for four and a half weeks. During that time, he lost 50 pounds. read more

Trump announces churches will be considered "essential services,quot;, says he will override governors

WASHINGTON – President Trump announced on Friday afternoon that his administration would declare places of worship "essential services,quot;, allowing them to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. "People demand to go to their church and synagogue, to their mosque," Trump said. He said the United States needed "more prayer." He also said he would "override,quot; governors who do not agree to reopen places of worship. read more