Tom Brady welcomed Eli Manning to Twitter with a cheery jab

Just because Tom Brady is in Tampa now doesn't mean he's going to stop making fun of his old rivals any time soon.

Brady is likely to talk a lot when he and teammate Phil Mickelson take on Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods at a celebrity golf event on Sunday.

First, he provided a playful jab with a sign of respect sprinkled on Manning's younger brother, Eli, on social media on Saturday afternoon. In one sense, Brady shot the former New York Giants quarterback, but in another he also offered a bit of self-deprecating humor and praised Manning a lot.

"Welcome, @EliManning, you typically never showed up until the fourth quarter anyway," Brady wrote, tweeting Manning's tweet announcing that Manning would be joining Twitter. Brady, of course, is 0-2 in Super Bowls against the Giants and 6-1 against everyone else.

Welcome @EliManningTypically, you never showed up until the fourth quarter anyway 😜 https://t.co/Wbun1VS2A0 – Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 23, 2020

There was an element of truth in Brady's comment. Manning's total quarterback rating in the fourth quarter of those two Super Bowl wins was twice as high as his QBR in the rest of the combined quarters, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

As he did in those two games, at least for the moment, Manning laughed for the last time.