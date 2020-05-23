Tom Brady, Bucs should thank Rob Gronkowski's mother

Rob Gronkowski is a mama's boy, and that's good news for the Buccaneers.

The 31-year-old tight end, who was traded from the Patriots to the Bucs in April after deciding to retire, recently told Ellen DeGeneres that her move to Tampa Bay had more to do with her mother, Diane, than her mother. old quarterback, Tom Brady.

"You know, everyone asks me, 'Tom took you to Tampa?' Well, of course, it didn't hurt that Tom went to Tampa, you know, and the opportunity to go to Tampa was there, too," Gronkowski said. "But you know, Tom was like the appetizer, and then there are some other reasons. I love the weather. But the main course, the main reason I came to Tampa to play is because my mother lives two hours away."

"She can access all my games, all eight of our games at home. Whenever I have days off, she's two hours down the street, and I can see her. So she's super excited."

A lovely moment between mother and son, but also a very wise choice on the part of Gronkowski considering that he is in quarantine with his mother in Fort Myers, Florida. Choosing Brady over Mama Gronk in front of a television audience probably wouldn't have gone well.

When asked by DeGeneres why he retired after the conclusion of the 2018 season, Gronkowski said his body needed to recover from nine surgeries and countless collisions during his game days.

"The moment I retired, I definitely felt it was the right decision," said Gronkowski. "I definitely needed a break from the game. I've talked about it many times, I mean, I played soccer for 15, 16 years in a row … I just feel like my body needed a little rest. I wasn't sure if I'd ever go back to soccer or not at the time, but my body was healed. "

After a much-needed time away from the forceful linebackers and defenders, Gronkowski feels "rejuvenated,quot; and can't wait to put his helmet and pads back on.

And his mother will be watching every time he goes out into the field.