Tinashe Faces Copyright Infringement Lawsuit for "Saving Space for Us"

An artist named Will K accused the singer and collaborator of 'No Drama' MakJ of raising the melody of his works without crediting it, in addition to fraudulent misrepresentation.

R&B star Tinashe faces accusations of copyright infringement by an Australian producer for his song "Save Room for Us".

The 27-year-old was associated with his singing partner. MakJ for the song, which appeared on their 2019 album Songs for You, but now the couple have been accused of raising the tune of an artist named Will k – and not credit it.

In legal documents obtained by The Blast, the plaintiff, full name William Kissas, states that he had been in contact with MakJ in February 2019, about "putting together some music tracks and recordings" for future studio sessions with Tinashe.

He claims that he shared files of his "own original music tracks and recordings," with the understanding that if Tinashe used them, he would be awarded a production credit and compensation.

However, Will insists that this did not happen, despite the fact that MakJ, whose real name was Mackenzie Johnson, had promised to "solve it" after acknowledging his contributions to "Save Room for Us".

Now Will is suing for copyright infringement and fraudulent misrepresentation, and is claiming unspecified damages and "all profits" from the song, which was released as a single in February.

It also wants the defendants to cover their legal fees and requests a court order prohibiting the continued sale of "Save Room for Us."

Tinashe and MakJ have yet to respond to the lawsuit.