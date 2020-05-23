Tina Turner's life and career will receive documentary treatment for television

WENN

The producers of Lightbox, the same company behind Rodríguez's 2012 documentary, & # 39; Searching for Sugar Man & # 39 ;, have had exclusive access to & # 39; The Best & # 39; hitmaker for the new project.

Up News Info –

A new documentary on Tina Turner He goes to television.

%MINIFYHTML745e512bc1211dfb4db35003ffa0ace413% %MINIFYHTML745e512bc1211dfb4db35003ffa0ace413%

The producers of Lightbox, the same company behind the Rodríguez 2012 documentary, "Looking for a sweet man"They have been granted exclusive access to the retired rock icon for a new project, which will delve deeper into the life and career of" The Best ".

The film is currently in development and is part of a new block of content reserved for broadcast on the UK Sky network.

%MINIFYHTML745e512bc1211dfb4db35003ffa0ace414% %MINIFYHTML745e512bc1211dfb4db35003ffa0ace414%

Among the other optional original documentaries for the TV giant is one about the late Hollywood actor. Steve McQueenand another on renowned theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, who will feature images from his family's private files and interviews with his close circle of friends, colleagues, and family, according to The Hollywood Reporter.