Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict along with their cute kids have the same edgy hairstyle in new photos

Tia Mowry recently visited social media, where she posted a hilarious photo of her husband, Cory Hardrict, sporting a new hairstyle.

Cory had asked his wife to cut her hair, and she decided to give him a nervous bow. The photo went viral, and this week, the Sister sister The actress and her two adorable children, Cree and Cairo, have decided to sport the same mesmerizing hairstyle, and fans adore it.

In the new photo posted to Instagram, the trio are dressed casually, sporting buns and looking at the camera. Baby Cairo took center stage by making the duck face in the photo.

A fanatic said this after seeing the sweet photo: “A family that gets together stays together. Okay, so Cario didn't have to kill like that. Cairo serves us duck lips … so sweet. "

Another commenter shared, "Cree is your twin 🙌🏽 and Cairo's little pose is so cute ❤️ !! Okay, but Cairo is in a good mood this Monday. Yes girl!"

This person wrote this positive note: "YESSSSS, the family that gets together has fun together 🙌🏾Cree is your twin 🙌🏽 and the little pose from Cairo is so cute ❤️ !! The beautiful family from Cairo, Tia! ❤️ ❤️ The answer to life is that you have all the power. If you can change your mind, you can change your life. You don't need any amount of money, connections or education. You just need to be in control of your mind. Everything you are really doing is programming your mind. This is the secret that many people overlook in life. The key to success is to overcome your self-limiting beliefs and align with the energy you want in life. You can be, do and have anything.

A fourth follower stated: “A family that gets together stays together. Cairo increasingly resembles beautiful Cree babies. The girl's lips !!! Very cute, both children.

This fifth comment said: “A family that #manbun together stays together. 😂

Cairo is serving face! I have to say you haven't aged at all since the 90's, you have the best complexion I've ever seen, what's the secret? # foreveryoung. You should tell him now that it is a "family bread,quot; … you know what? I just left and excuse me. 🤣🤣🤣 "

The family is handling the insulation quite well.



