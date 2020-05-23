There is good news about coronavirus immunity, but don't gamble your life on antibody testing

%MINIFYHTML9cd261a86e2fe78320a371699e3e1c1d13% %MINIFYHTML9cd261a86e2fe78320a371699e3e1c1d13%

Just a month ago, the idea of ​​immunity passports had raised hopes that people who survived COVID-19 would be released from an expensive and indefinite lockdown. However, the scientists cautioned that our immune system, while a natural wonder, does not always provide iron protection against future viral attacks. This virus was too new to know.

Scientists now have new evidence that our immune system retains several powerful defensive weapons after SARS-CoV2 is removed. This is critical new information. Here's a quick update on this and other recent developments on what we know about immunity against COVID-19:

Immunity is more than just antibodies

A new article in the journal Cell showed that people who recovered from COVID-19 not only have antibodies, but retain components of the immune system known as T cells, which, among other things, can kill the virus by killing infected cells. .

The researchers compared 10 people who had been infected with 11 control subjects and determined that those who had fought the infections were armed not only with antibodies but also with CD4 cells, sometimes called helper T cells, which are important for obtaining good antibody. answer. They also retained CD8 cells, or killer T cells, that kill cells that are infected with the virus.

It's reasonable to assume that most people who have had COVID-19 are less likely to become infected again, and less likely to have a severe case if they do, says Florian Krammer, a professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and co-author of the article.

What they don't know yet, Krammer says, is whether the immune response is good enough to prevent people from getting a second, milder infection and passing it on. It is involved in a long-term study that will track people who have had the disease for a year to see how often, if ever, they become infected again.

The Cell study showed that about half of people who had never had COVID-19 had T cells left over from infections with other coronaviruses. (About 30% of common colds are caused by coronaviruses.) While some early news reports hinted that cold-induced T cells could protect people from COVID-19, Krammer says they are unlikely to play a role. Everyone has had a cold-causing coronavirus in the past, and there is little indication that this is helping someone avoid COVID-19.

Another study published this week in Science reinforces the evidence for post-infection immunity by deliberately trying to infect monkeys twice. A week after the monkeys recovered from an initial infection caused by the spray of virus particles in their noses, the researchers again exposed the monkeys to this same "challenge." The monkeys resisted a second infection. That group, led by Dan Barouch of Harvard, also conducted a similar challenge study in monkeys that had not been previously infected but had received an experimental DNA-based vaccine that codes for the viral proteins necessary to boost the immune system. Those monkeys also resisted becoming infected. Those results were published in a second Science article.

This is good news for vaccine developers.

The findings on coronavirus immunity give a new reason for optimism that it will be possible to artificially induce an immune reaction with a vaccine.

The T cell finding is the big news here. Antibodies induced by a vaccine could drop rapidly if the T cells are not left. Therefore, the most promising vaccines will be those that induce both T cells and antibodies against COVID-19, says University of Iowa biology professor Stanley Perlman, a coronavirus expert.

Immunity shields could be the new immunity passport

The notion of immunity passports has fallen out of favor, as ethicists have begun publishing long lists of reasons for their disapproval. Now some researchers are looking for "immunity shields," a system in which people who are likely to be immune perform higher-risk jobs. This would protect non-immune workers from infection while allowing important services to resume.

If vaccines are available, they could be strategically implemented to strengthen these immunity shields. Early access to vaccines can go to people who work in grocery stores or factories, or to police officers or ambulance drivers. "That is a very important discussion that has not yet happened in this country," says Krammer.

Commercially available antibody tests still not good enough to bet your life on

Now the bad news. Many people think that the cold or flu they had last winter could have been COVID-19, and they hope they are immune. Local clinics are already offering antibody tests to people. But many of these tests are not accurate enough to indicate which individuals are safe from infection, especially if they were not tested for the virus when they had symptoms.

A new analysis in Science Immunology presents this warning. In a region where approximately 5% of the population has had an infection, for example, if an advertised test was performed with 96% specificity and 90% sensitivity, a positive result would mean that it had only a 54% chance. of being True positive and with immunity. That could lead to fatal error.

"There are a lot of hype around serology tests, and bad tests have flooded the market," says Krammer, who is credited for leading the way in developing the first antibody test that is considered reliable enough to be Useful. For now, people must assume their own immunity at their own risk.

Antibody test is getting better – watch this space

Finally, as generalized antibody tests, also called serology tests, become more accurate, they could help us combat the pandemic in other ways. An article published last week in Science described some: Scientists can conduct more comprehensive "serological surveys,quot; on large samples to understand who is spreading the disease and how it is spreading; Doctors can identify eligible people to donate their antibodies, which have been used to treat serious illness in others; And such tests can be used as part of an ongoing investigation into how the immune system fights the virus.

Some of the first studies of this type were criticized for not obtaining a representative sample of residents. For example, a study of Bay Area residents last month found that between 2.5% and 4.5% of residents had been infected (implying a lower death rate). Some critics thought that range was too high. But other surveys yielded even higher numbers – for example, another survey in New York City led to estimates that 20% of residents had been infected so far, a figure that was 14% across New York State. York.

Krammer said these surveys are improving, not only because the tests are better, but because the people doing them are using better sampling techniques. Such surveys are beginning to show which regions and occupations are most at risk, and gun scientists with critical knowledge of how the disease is spread.

Faye Flam is an opinion columnist for Bloomberg. He has written for The Economist, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Psychology Today, Science, and other publications. She has a degree in geophysics from the California Institute of Technology.

