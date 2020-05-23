The virus blockade forces Iran to enter its first virtual day of Quds

Khamenei denied that Iran's position towards Israel was anti-Semitic.

Since its inception in 1979, the state policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been to dispute Israel's right to exist as an independent nation. It has financed, armed and cultivated close ties with Palestinian armed groups of the Palestine Liberation Organization and its former leader, Yasir Arafat, who died in 2004, with Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad and its leaders.