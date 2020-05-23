The star of & # 39; Cartel Crew & # 39; Betty Idol seeks justice for sister's death, suspects claim shooting was an accident

Instagram

The reality star's family is pressing for the capital murder charge for four men involved in the shooting of 17-year-old Giselle Rengifo, while the shooter's alleged sister brags about it on Instagram.

"Cartel Crew"star Betty idol mourns the senseless death of her younger sister GiGi Bratz, also known as Giselle Rengifo. On Monday, May 18, GiGi was hanging out on an Airbnb with friends, including a boy he was dating, when he was fatally shot.

GiGi was reportedly seen on FaceTime with her boyfriend, Michael McGowan, 17, until she gave the phone to one of her friends. Suddenly, witnesses say they heard gunshots and discovered GiGi on the ground with a shot to the head.

Four people, including two minors and two adults, were detained in connection with the shooting. All four claimed the shooting was accidental, while Michael now faces one count of involuntary manslaughter with a deadly weapon, according to the Miami Herald.

Meanwhile, GiGi's family is pressing for a capital murder charge for the alleged shooter, and Betty claims she has evidence to support her suspicions that her friends are not being completely honest about what happened. Betty has tried to contact her sister's friends who witnessed the incident and says that one of the friends has been inconsistent with her side of the story.

Betty also obtained a Snapchat video of the alleged shooter with a loaded gun, reportedly prior to the shooting. Another video taken after the shooting reportedly showed him posting a photo that said "I'm leaving for a long time," followed by another photo that simply said "goodbye."

The reality star, who is also a cast member on "VH1"Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta"She claims that a friend of the shooter alleged in text messages that GiGi did something stupid and" killed herself "before threatening GiGi's friend.

Betty also says that a woman believed to be Michael's sister has been bragging about the shooting on Instagram Live. The same woman posted a video on her page Thursday, asking to free her brother. "I will do everything I can to help you, even if it ruins me," he wrote in the caption of his post.

Remembering her sister, Betty says to The Shade Room: "My sister was a very good girl. She was very sweet and smiled all the time." She also pleads with her sister's friends to tell the truth: "They have to tell the truth. At least our family deserves the truth. It hurts a lot and they just want to laugh on Instagram about it."

Betty has been posting a lot on Instagram about her sister's death. In one of the posts, he said that he has been "living a nightmare" since his sister's tragic death. Crying over the severe punishment for the alleged shooter, he wrote: "This boy shot my sister in the head from close range and is only being charged with & # 39; ACCOMPANIMENT & # 39;. This is not manslaughter, this is CAPITAL MURDER! "

He kept complaining about the Miami Police handover of the case, writing in another post, "Please help me spread the word about my sisters case! The Miami Police is doing nothing and they are trying to drop that the person who killed my 17-year-old sister get away with it. Please! "