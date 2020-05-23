The Rolling Stones will release the 2013 Hyde Park concert online as part of the Extra Licks series

WENN

the fourth installment in the six-part weekly series will feature the band's triumphant return in the summer of 2013 to mark their 50th anniversary.

Up News Info –

The Rolling Stones They are giving fans a front row seat for their 2013 Hyde Park show in London as part of their ongoing Extra Licks online series.

Available digitally for the first time, the fourth installment in the six-part weekly series with additional footage of some of the band's most memorable concerts from around the world will air on Sunday (May 24) starting at 3 p.m. ET on the Rolling Stones YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/therollingstones).

The latest episode of the series features the band's triumphant return in the summer of 2013, when more than 100,000 fans gathered in London's central park for two outdoor concerts, marking the group's 50th anniversary.

Memorial Day Weekend and Spring Bank Holiday will also feature classic and in-home performances from All Points East (https://www.allpointseastfestival.com/ten-days-of-all-points-east), Summer Camp (https: //summercampfestival.com/20-year-retrospective/), Defected (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2oLoO70g_RM) and Big Weekend festivals. The latter is available for listening and viewing on BBC Radio 1, BBC Sounds and iPlayer.

Other highlights of the live broadcast on the weekends include:

Powderfinger: One Night Lonely Reunion Show (5 A.M. ET Saturday) – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r_V5jNSYjAs

One Earth Live (Michael Franti, Nahko, Trevor Ballroom, SNITCH, The rise of the Appalachians, Mike love, Krishna Das and more) (9.45 a.m. ET Saturday) – https://portl.com/oneearthlive/

Pickathon Presents One Concert a Day: Broken Social Scene (4 p.m. ET Saturday) – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhwRJUphSKY&feature=youtu.be

Sublime with Rome (6 PM ET Saturday) – https://nugs.tv/live-webcasts/5,1300/Sublime-With-Rome-05-2020-Memorial-Day-Weekend-BBQ-and-Performance-Long-Beach-CA .html

Saturday Night Opry: Craig Morgan, Steven Curtis Chapman and Kellie Pickler (7 p.m. ET Saturday) – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sy-7Jxb71PU&feature=youtu.be

Festival Club Passim Campfire (5 p.m. ET Saturday) – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC52Bh8Ag_3w2cMcycXSmMeg

Yo-Yo Ma Tap Bach & # 39; s Cello Suites (3P.M. ET Sunday) – https://www.youtube.com/yoyoma

National Memorial Day Concert: Renee Fleming, Cynthia Erivo, Trace Adkins, the National Symphony Orchestra and more (8 P.M. ET Sunday) – https://www.pbs.org/

Mr. Champagne And Bubbles: a tribute to Andre Harrell: Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx, Baby face and more (7 P.M. ET Sunday) – https://www.foxsoul.tv/