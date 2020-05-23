%MINIFYHTMLe7b5d46eb8f385b34884c910c244233c13% %MINIFYHTMLe7b5d46eb8f385b34884c910c244233c13%

After launching the Galaxy S20 earlier this year, Samsung's next big flagship is the Galaxy Note 20, which is expected to launch at an online-only event sometime in August. For an early look at the phone, we have CAD-based renders from Pigtou and xleaks7.

The design is exactly what you'd expect from Samsung: a device that's very close to the Galaxy S20 Ultra, but a bit more blocked. Xleaks7 cautions that the design is not yet fully finalized, but the front design doesn't really change at all, with a full-screen front and a center hole for the camera at the top of the screen. The back adopts the giant camera block design of the S20 Ultra, with various lenses.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra talked a lot with a "100x,quot; camera zoom, but in reality, it only had a 5x optical zoom camera. It took cutting, improving AI, and a lot of shameless hype to reach "100x." As you can probably imagine, converting a 5x zoom lens to 100x didn't work very well, and if you got close to the maximum zoom level, you turned your photos into unrecognizable porridge. For Note 20, the Samsung filter word plugged in IceUniverse is that 100x zoom will be removed from Note 20. All Android manufacturers choose the same parts compartments, and most companies with the same zoom camera settings as Samsung have only called it a "30x zoom "

The industry's fanatical drive for 5G and its energy-consuming components has led to smartphones becoming bigger and more expensive than ever. This year it appears that even the Note line, the bearer of the giant smartphone, will need more space, and Pigtou said the smaller Note 20 "will be significantly larger than the Note 10 and closer to the size of the Note 10 Plus."

The report says the screen will be 6.7 inches on the smaller Note 20, a huge jump from the Note 10's 6.3 inches. That's absolutely huge for a smaller model, and it makes you wonder if the Note screen 20 Plus will break 7 inches. The report has dimensions of 161.8 × 75.3 × 8.5mm for the smaller Note, which, yes, will overshadow the body of the Note 10 of 151 × 71.8 × 7.9mm.

So you have until August to stretch those hand muscles, buy pants with bigger pockets, and get in shape to start transporting the latest Samsung giant.