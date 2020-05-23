The Queen Elizabeth documentary reveals that she once hid behind a bush to avoid interacting with this dictator!

Even country leaders feel the need to hide from others sometimes! In a new ITV documentary on Queen Elizabeth II, titled "Our Queen: Inside the Crown," it was revealed that she once hid behind a bush to avoid talking to a foreign guest.

It was 1978 and former Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu paid a visit to Buckingham Palace at the time, to the disapproval of the people of the United Kingdom who were not great admirers of the communist leader.

Well, it turns out that they weren't the only ones disappointed by the controversial figure, so was the Queen!

Nicolae and his wife, Elena, were in London for a 4-day visit and it is customary for all guests at Buckingham Palace to dine with royalty.

Robert Hardman recalls in the documentary that ‘The press began to question the Secretary of Foreign Affairs. "Why are we inviting this monster to come to Britain?"

When Ceaucuescu's couple arrived, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth were at the Victoria train station to greet them and they all traveled by carriage to the palace.

Elizabeth made sure to follow the royal protocol and was very courteous, but in reality, she could not bear the interaction with the dictator.

So Hardman continued to share that. ‘The time they stayed she took the corgis out for a walk in the palace gardens and could see the Ceaușescus heading the other way. She thought, "I really can't face talking to them," so for the first and only time in her life, she hid in a bush in the palace gardens to avoid her guests. "

British Foreign Secretary Lord David Owen added in the documentary that Queen The Queen supports so many different people, but Ceaușescu was too much for her. He made it quite clear that he did not like that visit! "



