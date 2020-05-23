The New York Times is honoring coronavirus victims by listing their names

The New York Times honors coronavirus victims by listing their names, ages, where they lived, and a short obituary on Sunday, May 24, on the front page.

The headline reads, "USA DEATHS NEAR 100,000, AN INCALCULABLE LOSS," and the caption is: "They weren't just names on a list. They were us."

Cover of the New York Times, May 24, 2020. pic.twitter.com/Mp4figjnQe – The New York Times (@nytimes) May 23, 2020

Sunday's special tribute will contain 1,000 names of those who died of the coronavirus. The Times compiled obituaries and death notices for COVID-19 victims from newspapers across the country and extracted vivid passages from them.

The obituaries covered a lot of ground, from: "nobody made potatoes with cream or fried sweet corn like her,quot; to "hotel banquet worker and leader of Bangladesh,quot;.

The Times tweeted a cover image at 5:48 p.m., and less than two hours later, it already had over 50,000 retweets and 75,000 likes.