The New York Times dedicates the front page of Sunday to the COVID-19 dead list – Up News Info

As COVID-19's national death toll approaches the surprising milestone of 100,000, The New York Times devotes its entire cover on Sunday, May 24 to a list, a partial list, of the dead.

And the grim and powerful impact of the newspaper's unusual approach could have contributed to another round in the ongoing contest between President Donald Trump and MSNBC. Good morning joe co-host Joe Scarborough.

Good morning joe He tweeted today that he has scheduled a special episode on Sunday at 7 a.m. "tos The New York Times dedicates the first page to all those who have lost their lives in the pandemic. "

Trump, who spent part of golf today at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, has not yet tweeted about page one of the Times or the special. Good morning joe episode though he took the time to post yet another reference to discredited conspiracy theory around the 2001 death of a staff member at the Scarborough Congressional office.

In a tweet today, the president urges the use of "forensic geniuses." to "keep digging" on the case, calling Scarborough ""a nutty job (with bad grades). "

However, Trump's Democratic rival retweeted the front page of the Times and wrote: "This is jarring, and a heartbreaking reminder that the death toll we see on the news is much more than just a statistic." Each one marks an interrupted future and a family and a community that will never be the same. @ DrBiden and I keep everyone in our hearts. "

Under the rigid title "US Deaths Nearly 100,000, An Incalculable Loss," with the caption, "They Weren't Just Names on a List. They Were Us," the Times lists the names and brief biographical descriptions on a list that spans six columns and spans the entire page Despite the editorial space provided, the page only has room for about 1% of the nation's coronavirus deaths No photos, illustrations or other graphics intrude on the list.

In a Times Insider column to be published in the newspaper on Sunday, John Grippe of the newspaper writes that the cover appeared when the editors of the Times were "planning how to mark the bleak milestone. "

According to Grippe, Simone Landon, assistant editor at the newspaper's graphics desk, "wanted to represent the number in a way that conveyed both the vastness and variety of lives lost." The column quotes Landon saying: "Both among us and perhaps in the general public, there is a bit of a fatigue with the data. We knew we were approaching this milestone. We knew there should be some way to try to calculate that number."

Grippe writes that Landon had the idea to compile obituaries and death notices for Covid-19 victims from large and small newspapers across the country, and to sacrifice vivid passages from them. A Times investigator searched online obituaries and death notices, compiling a list of nearly a thousand names. A team of editors and three graduate student journalists read the obits and "collected phrases that represented the uniqueness of each lost life."

Some examples: "Alan Lund, 81, Washington, director with & # 39; the most incredible ear & # 39; …" "Theresa Elloie, 63, New Orleans, recognized for her business making detailed pins and corsages …" "Florencio Almazo Morán, 65, New York City, one man army …" "Coby Adolph, 44, Chicago, entrepreneur and adventurer …"

