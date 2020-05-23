The new protagonist of Christopher Nolan to stop World War III through & # 39; Investment & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLbd7f01d262b39d608f7e3c69646be96911% %MINIFYHTMLbd7f01d262b39d608f7e3c69646be96911%

John David Washington's character struggles to understand his mission and abilities involving time manipulation, while Robert Pattinson's alter ego wants to crash a plane.

Up News Info –

Christopher Nolan & # 39; s "Beginning"It has released a new teaser for fans' viewing pleasure. With theaters still closed amidst the coronavirus blockade, the video was unveiled through Fortnite, before it is available on YouTube.

In "Start"and"InterstellarStyle, the next movie is a sci-fi photo with a mind-blowing twist. The main character, played by John David WashingtonYou have to pass a test that many others have failed. "That test that you passed?" Martin DonovanThe character tells him at the beginning of the video. "Not everyone is going. Welcome to the afterlife."

Washington's mission is to stop World War III through something called "investment." It looks like he still has a hard time understanding his abilities and at one point he is shocked when he literally catches the bullet instead of shooting it.

The word "beginning" is a password that ensures that people take it seriously and Robert PattinsonThe character, who looks like a braggart, somehow joins him in some of his actions. In one scene, he sees bullet holes in the glass, but says the shooting hasn't happened yet.

The following scenes are even more action packed and intense, with Washington and Pattinson running through the audience in a large conference room, as the latter says they need to save them. Interestingly, the public does not seem to move a.k.a. in pause mode.

Later, towards the end of the video, Pattinson shares his crazy plan to crash a large plane.

Like many of Nolan's films, little is known about the plot, but the film's official description reads: "Armed with one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist travels through a twilight international world spying on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. " He adds, "Don't go back in time. Investment."

The cast also includes Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple KapadiaAaron Taylor-Johnson (aka Aaron Johnson), Clemence Poesy, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh. Nolan wrote in addition to directing and producing the film with his wife Emma Thomas. Thomas Hayslip served as executive producer.

%MINIFYHTMLbd7f01d262b39d608f7e3c69646be96912% %MINIFYHTMLbd7f01d262b39d608f7e3c69646be96912%

"Tenet" is still slated to hit theaters on July 17, but the new trailer doesn't include an opening date at the end of it, simply saying, "instead of coming to theaters." There's a good chance the movie's release will be postponed, or it will go straight to the streaming service.