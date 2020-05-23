The NBA is in talks to restart the season at the Disney World sports complex.

NBA fans will be delighted to know that there are still possibilities for a 2019-2020 season.

The league today released an official statement on Twitter from the NBA Director of Communications. Mike bass. "The NBA, along with the National Basketball Players Association, engages in exploratory talks with The Walt Disney Company about the restart of the 2019-20 NBA season in late July at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Florida as a unique site for an NBA Campus for games, practices and housing, "the statement said.

In March, the league suspended play indefinitely after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, prompting multiple teams to quarantine. In April, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver admitted that the total number of confirmed cases in the league exceeded ten.

"Our priority remains the health and safety of everyone involved," the statement continued. "We are working with public health experts and government officials on a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that appropriate medical protocols and protections exist."