The NBA is in talks to restart the season at the Disney World sports complex.

NBA fans will be delighted to know that there are still possibilities for a 2019-2020 season.
The league today released an official statement on Twitter from the NBA Director of Communications. Mike bass. "The NBA, along with the National Basketball Players Association, engages in exploratory talks with The Walt Disney Company about the restart of the 2019-20 NBA season in late July at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Florida as a unique site for an NBA Campus for games, practices and housing, "the statement said.
In March, the league suspended play indefinitely after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, prompting multiple teams to quarantine. In April, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver admitted that the total number of confirmed cases in the league exceeded ten.
"Our priority remains the health and safety of everyone involved," the statement continued. "We are working with public health experts and government officials on a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that appropriate medical protocols and protections exist."
The idea of officially canceling the season has been met with mixed comments.
Some players, industry insiders, and fans feel it's best to cancel the season, while some players are eager to get back on the court.
In a recent CNBC report, some team executives and agents expressed interest in taking the entire off-season to focus on establishing better health precautions for the next year of play. And as much as the conversation is about player safety, much of it comes down to the billions of dollars at stake.
But many players were upset with the report, especially the league leader. Lebron James
"Did you see any reports of executives and agents wishing to cancel the season?" James said on Twitter. "That's not entirely true. No one I know who says something like that. As soon as it's safe, we'd like to end our season. I'm ready and our team is ready. No one should cancel anything."
But in an interview with The New York Times In late April, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, did not seem overly confident.
"If you can't guarantee security," Fauci told the newspaper. "So, unfortunately, you're going to have to bite the bullet and say: May. We may have to do without this sport for this season."
However, this announcement is not the first step toward a return to basketball.
Many NBA teams began reopening their own practice facilities earlier this month.
"Teams will be able to open facilities to players on a voluntary basis for individual work, but training in larger groups will still be prohibited," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted when the announcement was made. "In NBA markets that are not loosening the restrictions, the league plans to work with teams on other arrangements for players."
