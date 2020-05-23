The NBA is considering a plan to restart the season with Warriors, other teams that play in Orlando – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The Golden State Warrior can still play again this NBA season, but it is doubtful that any of the games will be at the Chase Center.

%MINIFYHTML937984555a77e1f4c5ab37db61fe873b13% %MINIFYHTML937984555a77e1f4c5ab37db61fe873b13%

On Saturday, NBA spokesman Mike Bass tweeted that the league was in talks to play the reminder of its games at Disney's ESPN World Wide Sports Complex in Florida.

The NBA, along with the National Basketball Players Association, is engaging in exploratory talks with The Walt Disney Company about the restart of the 2019-20 NBA season in late July at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports complex. in Florida as a one-stop site for an NBA Campus for games, practices, and housing. Our priority remains the health and safety of all involved, and we are working with public health experts and government officials on a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that there are adequate medical protocols and protections in place. ”

The Warriors' season came to an abrupt end on March 11 when the league suspended play after Utah center Rudy Golbert tested positive for COVID-19.

Several other players, including former Warriors star Kevin Durant, who is now with the New Jersey Nets and is out this season recovering from Achilles tendon surgery, revealed that they had also contracted the virus.

What was unclear in the NBA announcement was whether the games would be regular-season contests or playoff games. Or if fans were allowed in the arena.

If the NBA decides to restart with the playoffs, the Warriors would have completed their season.

Injuries to All-stars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson and the departure of Durant, Andre Igoudala and the retirement of Shaun Livingston have seen the team fall in the way that resulted in five consecutive appearances in the NBA Finals for the inhabitants of the league cellar this season.

Earlier this month, head coach Steve Kerr was asked during an Instagram Live about how the team was preparing for a possible restart of the season.

%MINIFYHTML937984555a77e1f4c5ab37db61fe873b14% %MINIFYHTML937984555a77e1f4c5ab37db61fe873b14%

"We are probably looking to play some games, or should I say we are preparing to play some games without fans," said the Warriors coach. "That could be the first step, but we don't know at the moment. The organization is preparing for what the league and the city ask of us … For those of us on the basketball side, we are just trying to do everything. do our best to do as much work as possible to prepare for a comeback this season or the start of next season in the fall. "