The NBA aims to return at the end of July on the Disney campus in Florida

The NBA is in preliminary talks with Walt Disney Company about the resumption of the 2019-20 season at an isolated site near Orlando, Florida in late July.

The games would take place at the Wide World of Sports complex, a 255-acre Disney-owned campus with enough space to accommodate practices and accommodation.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass announced the "exploratory,quot; discussions Saturday in a statement, noting that the players' association is also part of the talks.

"Our priority remains the health and safety of everyone involved," Bass said. "We are working with public health experts and government officials on a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that appropriate medical protocols and protections exist."

Disney is the primary owner of ESPN, one of the league's top streaming partners.

The NBA has been on indefinite hiatus since March 11, when Jazz center Rudy Gobert became the first major figure in American sports to test positive for COVID-19.

After several months off, many players, including all those who went abroad during the break, would have to be quarantined for 14 days before meeting with their teammates for a training camp leading to the resumption of play. .

Players can be called to their teams' training facilities as early as June 1, but the NBA may prefer to report directly to a central location to reduce travel.

Players who returned to their home countries may also face challenges with local travel restrictions.

The NBA has yet to decide on a format to return to play, such as the NHL's proposed 24-team playoff group.

It is reported that the NBA would like teams to reach a total of 70 regular-season games, about five more for most clubs, to fulfill their contracts with local streaming affiliates.

Others have claimed that completing the regular season games and following it through a full 16-team postseason would cause too much congestion, which could propel the start of 2020-21 well into December.

The league, like the NHL, has explored the idea of ​​a play-in tournament that would reduce the playoff field to 16 teams without finishing the entire regular season roster.

The NBA Board of Governors has scheduled a conference call for May 29 to further discuss the return to the game.