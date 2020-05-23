The future rapper was ordered to pay the ninth baby mom $ 53,000 a month

A judge ordered rapper Future Hendrix to pay a whopping $ 53,000 a month in child support for his adorable daughter, Reign, which MTO News has earned.

The ninth mom of the future, Eliza Reign, won a great battle against the promiscuous rapper. And this may be the first of MANY legal losses for the Future.

You see, Eliza was the FIRST of his NEW baby moms to officially put him on child support. But that is all about change. MTO News said that at least 7 of the babies' mothers are working to get Future to go on paperwork as well.

And everyone is going to expect to get a great payday like Eliza Reign did.

The angry rapper made a tirade on Twitter once he heard the news on Thursday.