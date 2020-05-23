Home Entertainment The future rapper was ordered to pay the ninth baby mom $...

The future rapper was ordered to pay the ninth baby mom $ 53,000 a month

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
52
Logo

A judge ordered rapper Future Hendrix to pay a whopping $ 53,000 a month in child support for his adorable daughter, Reign, which MTO News has earned.

The ninth mom of the future, Eliza Reign, won a great battle against the promiscuous rapper. And this may be the first of MANY legal losses for the Future.

You see, Eliza was the FIRST of his NEW baby moms to officially put him on child support. But that is all about change. MTO News said that at least 7 of the babies' mothers are working to get Future to go on paperwork as well.

Next article
Next article

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©