The Fukrey 3 plot involves the current coronavirus pandemic

Real life incidents can inspire reel situations and some reel scenarios can come true. Now, we hear that the current coronavirus pandemic will soon show up on the reel.

An online portal revealed that Fukrey 3 will portray how the pandemic has affected the nation. Director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba confirmed that the ongoing pandemic would serve as a plot in the film. The script was being pre-locked. But now through video calls and virtual meetings, the team is making slight changes. He assured that nothing would be shown in an insensitive way. In fact, the third part of the franchise would be the most fun.

The film stars Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Richa Chadha. Ali Fazal and Richa, the film's main couple, fell in love while working at Fukrey. The third installment of the film will roll once the lock is lifted.





