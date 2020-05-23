The devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan has left me empty. – Shahrukh Khan

While people were still grappling with the distribution caused by the COVID19 pandemic, on Wednesday, Amphan, one of the most destructive cyclones formed in the Bay of Bengal, destroyed West Bengal. As of Friday, 80 deaths have been reported, of which 19 occurred in the city of Kolkata alone. Like millions of people who have been shocked by this crisis, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is also saddened by the news.

He took control of his social networks and expressed his feelings and prayers for those affected in Bengal and Odisha calling them his own family. It is a known fact that the superstar has been near the city of Kolkata for a time. He is co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, the cricket team that represents the city of Joy in the Indian Premier League along with Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta. The city has been his home for all those times he has been there for his photo shoots and parties along with his family.

It is no wonder then that hearing the tragic state of affairs in his beloved city has left him empty. He went to social media to express his thoughts and said: "My prayers, thoughts and love to those affected by the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan in Bengal and Odisha. The news has left me with the feeling of being empty. Each one of them is my own. As my family. We must stay strong during these testing times until we can smile together again. "

We also pray for those affected by Cyclone Amphan.