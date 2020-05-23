The definitive ranking of the 15 most successful Lady Gaga singles

Paws up, little monsters, because we have an anniversary to celebrate!

While our attention has been on the imminent release of Lady Gaganew upcoming album and highly anticipated Chromatic on May 29, and rightly so, after the frenzy singing "Stupid Love,quot; and the Ariana Grande-Feature "Rain on Me,quot; has created: May 23 marks a special day in the Mother Monster race. And that's because nine years ago, in 2011, it was when he delivered a worshipful audience to his second studio album, the iconic Born this way.

The album, which saw Gaga expand her dance-pop sounds to incorporate a wide range of genres, including rock, disco, house, and more, was a huge success, selling over a million copies in its first week. In fact, it had the highest sales in the first week of any album in the past five years. Starting with their empowering and inclusive title track, the LP generated four of the top 10 hits in the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with "Born This Way,quot; becoming the 1,000th song to reach number 1 on the chart since its inception in 1958.