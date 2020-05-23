The definitive ranking of the 15 most successful Lady Gaga singles

Paws up, little monsters, because we have an anniversary to celebrate!
While our attention has been on the imminent release of Lady Gaganew upcoming album and highly anticipated Chromatic on May 29, and rightly so, after the frenzy singing "Stupid Love,quot; and the Ariana Grande-Feature "Rain on Me,quot; has created: May 23 marks a special day in the Mother Monster race. And that's because nine years ago, in 2011, it was when he delivered a worshipful audience to his second studio album, the iconic Born this way.
The album, which saw Gaga expand her dance-pop sounds to incorporate a wide range of genres, including rock, disco, house, and more, was a huge success, selling over a million copies in its first week. In fact, it had the highest sales in the first week of any album in the past five years. Starting with their empowering and inclusive title track, the LP generated four of the top 10 hits in the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with "Born This Way,quot; becoming the 1,000th song to reach number 1 on the chart since its inception in 1958.
In honor of the album's anniversary, we thought we'd take a look at all the singles that reached number 10 or higher on the Hot 100 throughout Gaga's career – 15 in all – and we do what we do best: rank them.
15. "Applause,quot;
This is the only single from 2013 very maligned Artpop to rank on this list after reaching number 4, a bad song? No. But is it great? Well, let's just say it's not even the best song on that album.
14. "Millions of reasons,quot;
The same for this 2016 track Joanne which also peaked at n. ° 4.
13. "LoveGame,quot;
Reaching number 5 in 2008, the fourth single from the debut album Fame It is responsible for introducing the "disco stick,quot; in the national lexicon. And for that, we salute you.
12. "Judas,quot;
Fun fact: that's it The Walking Dead& # 39; s Norman Reedus playing the title traitor in the music video for this Born This Way song that hit # 10.
11. "Poker face,quot;
Don't bluff with our cupcakes, here. It is a testimony of his discography that such a good and iconic song, reaching number 1 as the second single FameIt did not break our top 10 tracks.
10. "Stupid love,quot;
When this lead only the next Chromatic It fell in early 2020, eventually reaching number 5, marking a true return to the form of the pop priestess. And we could not have been happier.
9. "Paparazzi,quot;
Isn't it crazy that this track comes out? Fame, the first Gaga to explicitly explore her obsession with fame and notoriety, only reached number 6? Yeah that's True Blood& # 39; s Alexander Skarsgard at iconique music video, which served as a prequel to the image of another song a little higher on this list.
8. "The Edge of Glory,quot;
The euphoria that occurs when the end comes, great Clarence Clemons rips his sax alone in this Born this way The single that peaked at number 3 is palpable f – king.
7. "Alejandro,quot;
There's something so summery about this synthpop hit, which finds Gaga making a perfect riff of Ace of Base's signature sound. Our only objection to the track, which peaked at number 5 as one of The monster of fameThe singles? The raw and almost brutalist feel of the music video never matched the mood of the tune for us.
6. "You and me,quot;
We first tested the country-rock sound that Gaga would fully explore a few years later. Joanne with this Born this way Powerful ballad that peaked at number 6 in 2011. Fun fact: That's from Queen. Brian May playing the electric guitar on the track, which also showcases the band's iconic "We Will Rock You,quot;.
5. "Born this way,quot;
Don't be a drag, just be a queen. Is this song from the 2011 album title, which rose to No. 1, a bit of a reducer Virgin& # 39; Express yourself & # 39 ;? Sure, there are similarities. Does that make it less revolutionary than a song by the world's biggest pop star explicitly tells the LGBTQ community that they are beautiful as they sound out of car windows across the country? No, certainly not. The power that this song had cannot be underestimated. And whether you love him or H-i-m capital, you have to admit that the thing is still a slap.
4. "Shallow,quot;
There's a reason this duo with Bradley Cooper, written for the 2018 adaptation of A star has been born the two co-starred and Gaga won her first Academy Award. And that's because the powerful ballad, which peaked at number 1, is an absolutely impressive composition. When the song opens and she plays those high notes? It is almost supernatural.
3. "Telephone,quot;
And to think that Gaga never wanted to record this song herself. (It was originally written for Britney Spears to include in a compilation of greatest hits. She chose "3,quot; instead.) Included in The monster of fame And reaching number 3, the song is, without a doubt, one of Gaga's best dance-pop moments. Bonus points for bringing Beyoncé in his strange world and letting the world see the former leader of Destiny & # 39; s Child could be just as wild. And the video? Nine and a half minutes, yes, really, of pure perfection of pop art. However, we are still awaiting the fulfillment of that promise to "Continue …".
2. "Just Dance,quot;
The one who started it all. Getting a No. 1 hit on his first at-bat, FameThe lead single made it clear that a major force had come fully formed. And so, pop music had its new leader. Nothing would ever be the same. And for that, we are eternally grateful.
1. "Bad Romance,quot;
If "Just Dance,quot; ushered in something important, then this track, the lead single The monster of fameIt was the moment when art began to work at full speed, elevating it to a new league of its own. While we hate to say that Gaga peaked with this 2009 track, which peaked at number 2 that year, we have no problem saying that is when the strength of Gaga's abilities leapt and became known. . Have we all been chasing this height since then? Maybe. But when it's so good, why wouldn't you?
