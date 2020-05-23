The College of St. Scholastica plans to resume classes in person this fall – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLa57ee059622cca6babe666ec5ac9a2e713% %MINIFYHTMLa57ee059622cca6babe666ec5ac9a2e713%

The president of The College of St. Scholastica says she plans to reopen Duluth from the school and expand the campuses for in-person instruction this fall.

St. Scholastica has campuses in Duluth, St. Cloud, St. Paul, Austin, Cloquet, Brainerd, Grand Rapids, and Inver Grove Heights. This semester, the total enrollment of the university was 3,617.

President Barbara McDonald announced the decision to teachers, staff, students, and parents on Friday. The school's school residences will also reopen this fall.

A press release says that "the courses will be taught using a combination of face-to-face and virtual methods."

The decision contrasts with that of the country's largest four-year public university system. On the west coast, California State University officials have already said that most of the teaching on the university's 23 campuses will not be in person next fall.

However, in Duluth, Santa Scholastica classes will begin on September 8th.

The university's "rapid response team,quot; recommended reopening in the fall after "studying a variety of scenarios and considering the guidance provided by health officials."

“In making this decision, we have drawn on the best resources and information available. However, know that this plan remains flexible and could change if the circumstances of the pandemic require it. The safety of our students, teachers, and staff will continue to be our top priority. We will continue to closely monitor Governor Walz, MDH and CDC's guidance on campus reopens and public health protocols. " -President Barbara McDonald

