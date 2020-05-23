The actor from & # 39; Westworld & # 39; Vincent Cassel taken to hospital after an accident in France

WENN

Vincent Cassel was rushed to the hospital by firefighters for medical treatment for his injuries after falling off his scooter in an accident in southern France.

"Westworld"& # 39; s Vincent Cassel He was admitted to the hospital after a scooter accident in the south of France.

The 53-year-old man suffered minor facial injuries and had to be taken to hospital after falling off his scooter in the village of Arbonne, in southwestern France, near Biarritz, on Wednesday May 20, 2020, according to local newspapers. .

Firefighters reportedly rushed to help the actor on the scene shortly after his fall, and on Thursday he turned to social media to update fans about his condition.

He wrote: "I am alive, Merci".

The "the twelve of ocean"The star was taken to receive treatment in a private hospital of the Águilera Polyclinic in Biarritz. It is unknown whether the actor remains in medical care or not.