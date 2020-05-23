Texas fire captain, girlfriend found dead at home; Child Unharmed Inside – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Texas firefighter captain and his girlfriend were found dead inside a home on Friday, and authorities are investigating their deaths as murder-suicide.

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office told KTRK that officers had responded to the home near Rosharon, just south of Houston, regarding a wellness checkup by concerned family members. Authorities said they forcibly entered after hearing a child cry and that the adults did not respond.

Authorities said they found Joe Robinson, a captain of the Houston Fire Department, and his girlfriend, Briana Warren, dead inside the home, along with a gun. Her 1-year-old son was found unharmed.

Although authorities did not confirm the cause of death, family members said they were told that the two had been shot.

Family members said they believe it was a murder-suicide, but investigators are still investigating that.

Warren's sister Brandie told KTRK that she had received a text message about Briana. Brandie said that she had rented a vehicle for her and that Briana was going home to find things to leave.

After being unable to contact her sister, Brandie said that she and her family called 911.

"You wouldn't have known. I have never seen this side of this man. I'm in shock, "said Brandie Warren.

Firefighters said Robinson was a 15-year veteran of the department and had just been promoted to captain last year.

"It is a terrible family tragedy. We have two families, one has lost a daughter and the other a son, and it is heartbreaking," said Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena.