Terrace House Star and Pro Wrestler Hana Kimura die at 22

It is a sad day for the world of entertainment and wrestling.

Hana Kimura, better known as a professional wrestler and star on the Netflix reality show Terrace of the house, has died. She was 22 years old.

On Friday night, Stardom Wrestling confirmed his death with a sentimental message on Twitter.

"Fans of stardom, we regret to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away. Please be respectful and wait a moment for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with your family and friends." statement read on social media.

In closing, they wrote: "We appreciate your support during this difficult time."

At this time, the cause of Hana's death has not been revealed.

However, fans of the Japanese star have shared their grief over his loss and voiced their concern before his passing. Many became concerned after Hana shared cryptic messages on Twitter, which have now been removed, according to The Washington Post. His latest Instagram post also caught the attention of his followers.