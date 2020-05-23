Terrace House Star and Pro Wrestler Hana Kimura die at 22

It is a sad day for the world of entertainment and wrestling.
Hana Kimura, better known as a professional wrestler and star on the Netflix reality show Terrace of the house, has died. She was 22 years old.
On Friday night, Stardom Wrestling confirmed his death with a sentimental message on Twitter.
"Fans of stardom, we regret to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away. Please be respectful and wait a moment for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with your family and friends." statement read on social media.
In closing, they wrote: "We appreciate your support during this difficult time."
At this time, the cause of Hana's death has not been revealed.
However, fans of the Japanese star have shared their grief over his loss and voiced their concern before his passing. Many became concerned after Hana shared cryptic messages on Twitter, which have now been removed, according to The Washington Post. His latest Instagram post also caught the attention of his followers.
"Almost 100 frank opinions every day. I couldn't deny that I was hurt. I'm dead," he said on Twitter, according to the publication. "Thanks to everyone who supported me. I love it. I'm weak, sorry."
The news outlet also reports that he uploaded images of severed dolls and referred to hate messages on social media.
Also, her latest Instagram post, which she shared a day ago, showed her looking at her cat with a caption that read, "I love you, have a long and happy life. Sorry."
In light of the Terrace of the house With the passing of the star, many on reality television and the professional wrestling community have shared his grief.
American professional wrestler Tessa Blanchard wrote"It absolutely breaks my heart how cruel people can be on social media. It was a great honor to meet Hana Kimura. She was an amazing girl with the kindest soul and immense passion and work ethic. I am speechless about this tragedy. Rest in peace my friend. "
"They harassed her to death. If you participated in any of this, would you NEVER call yourself a wrestling fan?", WWE Star Simone G Johnson shared. "Rest in peace."
"Distressed. I don't even know what to say or feel. Numb. I can't express it. RIP Hana Kimura," fighter from the UK. Jamie Hayer expressed. "Such a wonderful human being. Gaijin's assistant. All potential. A beautiful soul. Kind. I simply cannot put into words how disturbing this is. I hope you have found peace."
Fighter, Sü Yüng wrote and added a photo of her and Hana, "I will always love and miss you, my friend. You are my little sister. The Swanns send our love and condolences to Hana Kimura, her family and loved ones. I will never forget you. Much I mean … my heart is broken."
"Bullies. You all need to wake up … these are REAL people. Not just characters in a TV show, movie or whatever. Tragic," WWE star Dakota Kai shared. "RIP Hana. He left too soon."
At this time, it is not known whether and when a memorial service will be held for Hana.
