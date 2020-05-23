Tekashi 6ix9ine promises 'to break the Internet' with new music video

Instagram

The hit maker & # 39; Gooba & # 39; He is gearing up for the launch of his next music offering and promises to make an even bigger buzz on the internet with the new music video.

Tekashi 6ix9ine He has high hopes for his next music video, promising to "break the Internet" with the release.

The rapper, real name Daniel Hernandezbroke EminemYouTube's record for the most viewed hip-hop video in a 24-hour period after releasing her comeback song "GOOBA" earlier this month, May 2020, following her recent release from jail.

Tekashi has now told his fans that he intends to cause an even bigger stir with his upcoming music video, sharing an Instagram photo of himself holding a kitten in each hand as he reveals that he has moved the song's release date. in question for next Friday, May 29. "THE NEXT VIDEO WILL BREAK THE INTERNET IM DRIVING UNTIL NEXT FRIDAY, MAY 29," he wrote below the snapshot.

Despite the success of "GOOBA," the star made headlines after struggling with Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, and Billboard officials after their track missed the number one spot in the US. USA

After reaching only number three, Tekashi claimed that "you can buy the Number One on the Billboard," prompting denials from Grande and Bieber over the rapper's allegations of sales of his charity collaboration, "Stuck With U". .

"To anyone who is disgusted with their placement on the list this week or who is spending time tormenting their brains thinking of all possible ways to discredit working women (and only women for some reason …), I ask that you take a moment to humiliate yourself, "Grande said in a statement.

Billboard also released a statement, clarifying its position on the matter and revealing the respective sales figures for "GOOBA" and "Stuck With U".