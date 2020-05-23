Tekashi 6ix9ine asks fans what the name of their next song should be

Whether you like Tekashi 6ix9ine or not, one thing is for sure, and that is that it is a great social media marketer. Following his release from prison to home confinement, Tekashi 6ix9ine, also known as Daniel Hernández, released a new record-breaking song and also engaged in verbal conversations with other renowned artists in the industry.

There is no doubt that Hernández knows how to attract the rumor from social networks and media headlines. Earlier this week, he used his talent once again to come up with ideas for a new song title. Hot New Hip Hop picked up a 6ix9ine post asking for help.

The artist hopes to return some of the power to the hands of his fans by allowing them to choose a name. Tekashi 6ix9ine wanted to release a new single after "GOOBA,quot; yesterday, but decided not to, and will release it instead in a week.

6ix9ine reportedly told his online fans that he hadn't even found a title for him, despite his previous claims that he was going to release a new song. On May 23, Saturday, 6ix9ine said that any titles that got more Likes would become the song's new name.

So far, Hot New Hip Hop reported, Hernandez's own comment, "Trollz?" It looks like it is going to be the most popular of all. However, if you chose that title, it would defeat the purpose of asking fans in the first place.

Some other comments joked that I should make up a song like "The Snitcha,quot; or "SNITCH9ine,quot;. While the names are obviously derogatory, the young artist may be able to make it work.

Near the beginning of the month, fans thought the new song would be called "TACO,quot; and would also feature Nicki Minaj. However, it is unclear whether Minaj will return to work with him in the future after he was released from prison.

As previously reported, 6ix9ine acted as a federal informant to convict and then imprison his former associates in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.



