Tamar Braxton gives fans a sneak peek at the premiere episode of ‘To Catch A Beautician’

Tamar Braxton gave fans a look at the first episode of the show called "To Catch A Beautician,quot; Premiere Episode. Check out the video he shared on his social media account below.

& # 39; Sneak Peek of To Catch a Beautician Premiere Episode Wait, wait, wait, wait … you … We are just 3 DAYS away until the premiere of my new series on VH1 "To Catch a Beautican,quot;‼ ️‼ ️ Broadcast this coming Monday @ 9 / 8c and trust this will be one for the books! # TCABVH1 ", Tamar captioned her post.

Someone commented, "I still can't believe you didn't call me, Tay! I'm going to crash the set sometime in season 2! Lol,quot; Proud of you. "

Another follower doesn't like the idea and said, "This is horrible." I am a stylist, and it is in bad taste to launch a program like this when we are all unemployed due to Covid-19. We are hardworking people who are concerned about our livelihoods, and their program is so deaf right now. "

Another commenter posted this message: 'This is totally messed up … unfortunately there are bad stylists as well as bad doctors … but I don't see a full show dedicated to bad doctors … disappointed #tamarbraxton .. This is not great. "

Someone else wrote: ‘When you quietly make boss moves and # win. 2 shows this summer push through Tay, "and a follower said," Congratulations Tamar! I can't wait to watch. I love you and I am very happy for you. Fan for life. "

An Instagram installer posted, "Okay, now I'm interested. I need Keyshia to explain why she pulled the edges off the woman's jaws

In other news, Tamar made her fans happy when she did the Toni Braxton challenge that was apparently released by Babyface.

@babyface She's going to KILL us‼ ️‼ ️‼ ️ but I think @Tonibraxton's challenge started that I'm here for #Tonibraxtonchallenge, "Tamar captioned in her post.

Ad

Fans laughed at the comments and approached Tamar.



Post views:

0 0