Sutton Stracke reveals why she was demoted from full-time cast to "friend,quot; in true Beverly Hills housewives

Beverly Hills Royal Housewives Star Sutton Stracke was supposed to get a diamond this season, but she recently revealed that she was demoted to the show's "friend,quot; at the last moment by her ex-husband, Christian Stracke.

Stracke recently told Kate Casey on her podcast Reality Life with Kate Casey that she started filming season 10 of RHOBH as a full-time cast member. But the producers demoted her when Christian decided Sutton couldn't film with her three teenage children.

"My ex-husband was adamant that they couldn't film with me and I totally understand that," Sutton explained. " "It was hard. It was a huge blow because, you know, it's exciting to do it. And I also wanted viewers to watch me and my kids at home. "

Sutton explained that seeing her at home with her children is "the softer side." And although Bravo doesn't show ladies at home with their families that much, because he says "it's not that interesting," he's still "the most vulnerable part of who these women are." Sutton says he regrets that fans can't see that this season.

According to Page sixSutton married Christian in 2000 after they met as teens and then reconnected later in life. The former couple divorced in 2017 and are the parents of three: sons Philip and James, and their daughter Porter.

Christian works as a managing director at PIMCO, which is the same investment management company that Royal Orange County Housewives Matt, the ex-husband of star Gina Kirschenheiter, worked before being fired.

The company is known for its strict "no media,quot; policy, as this was the reason why Matt never appeared on RHOC. This could be the reason why Christian was so adamant about the children he shares with Sutton avoiding the Bravo cameras.

Still, Sutton wants to be part of RHOBH Because she wants to be a role model for her daughter. Being on the show gives her a sense of purpose and has allowed her to get together and do something for herself so her daughter can be proud.

“And actually, my children also always wanted to know what I did all day. And it was like nothing. Like going to the gym. I do not know. I had no real purpose other than to take care of them, "Sutton Stracke explained." So it was fun watching them watch me and then the show came along at this really timely moment and I think I finally had the guts to do something like that and take a risk. "

Ad

New episodes of Beverly Hills Royal Housewives air on Wednesday nights in Bravo.



Post views:

4 4