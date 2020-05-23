Stormzy to Receive Prestigious Award for Contribution to Public Understanding of Religion

WENN

Having been announced as the winner of the Sandford St. Martin award, the creator of hits & # 39; Vossi Bop & # 39; Express your gratitude to God for any achievement you have had.

British rap star Stormzy is to receive a prestigious Sandford St. Martin award for your interest in faith.

The honor is awarded to people who have contributed to the public understanding of religion.

A spokesperson for the award's organizers explains that the God-fearing rapper was selected for the award because "his faith has informed his efforts to foster public conversation and build a sense of community that has brought together thousands of fans of all cultural backgrounds, class, generational and religious limits. "

The creator of hits "Own It" and "Vossi Bop" says: "Every award I have collected, whatever the achievement I have had, I have always talked about the fact that it is not possible without God. He is the reason why why am I here today. He's the reason I can have a career. "

Stormzy, real name Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo, Jr., will receive the award during a virtual ceremony on June 11.