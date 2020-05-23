Stephen Baldwin forbade his daughter Hailey from going on her first date with Justin Bieber

WENN

Hailey Baldwin reveals that her father and mother were initially concerned about her dating Justin and that she had to sneak off to have a first date with the singer.

Hailey Beiber's first kiss with husband Justin hardly happened after her parents tried to prevent her from attending the couple's dinner.

During the last episode of the Facebook Watch series of stars, "The Biebers on duty"The couple answered some questions from fans about their relationship and one of the great topics of conversation was the duo's first kiss.

"The first time we kissed, we were in New York and went to dinner together," Hailey shared, remembering that the date was a sushi meal. "I called my parents to ask if I could go and they said no. They were absolutely not, you're not going to hang out with Justin alone, that's not happening."

Fortunately, Hailey had to thank her older sister, Alaia, for covering her after she ran away after Dad. Stephen Baldwin and mom Kennya DeodatoBackwards.

"My older sister covered me and said: 'Oh yes, she is going to sleep in my apartment and everything is fine' … she covered me and we went to dinner and they didn't catch her," said the model. remembered.

It was during that date that Justin and Hailey shared their first kiss when she remembered: "We were hanging up and we saw a movie again and we kissed."

The couple married in 2018.