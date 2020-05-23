Star Of Netflix Reality Show "Terrace House" and Wrestler Was 22 – Up News Info

Hana Kimura, a Japanese professional wrestler and Netflix star Terrace of the house, died at 22 years old. Her death was confirmed by Stardom Wrestling, a promoter of the women's struggle in Japan. No cause of death was given. %MINIFYHTML0d14fcf6067bc72f318ace686066cf4d13% %MINIFYHTML0d14fcf6067bc72f318ace686066cf4d13%

Terrace of the house is a Japanese reality television series, now in its fifth year. He follows three men and three women as they temporarily live together in a house in Tokyo's Setagaya Room. The show recently resumed broadcast episodes after the global pandemic closed production.

The last post on Kimura's Instagram account depicted her and a cat, with the caption "Goodbye." She also tweeted an alarming message early Friday. "I don't want to be human anymore. It was a life I wanted to be loved. Thank you all, I love you. Goodbye."