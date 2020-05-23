St. Paul police investigate after a body was found in his home on Saturday – Up News Info

Matilda Coleman
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The St. Paul Police Department says its homicide units and forensic services are investigating the death of a man.

The man's body was found inside a house in the 200 block of Belvedere Street East on Saturday, according to a police tweet.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information.

