St. Paul police investigate after a body was found in his home on Saturday – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The St. Paul Police Department says its homicide units and forensic services are investigating the death of a man.

The man's body was found inside a house in the 200 block of Belvedere Street East on Saturday, according to a police tweet.

Our Homicide and Forensic Services Units are investigating after a man was found dead inside a residence in the 200 block of Belvedere Street East today. Availability of means to be carried out shortly. We will post the time and location here once more information is available to share. pic.twitter.com/klxaJ3ox1i – Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) May 23, 2020

