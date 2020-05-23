SpaceX Crew Dragon arrives for his appointment with destiny – BGR

SpaceX's Crew Dragon is days away from its highly anticipated launch to the International Space Station.

It will be the first manned launch in SpaceX history, and the first time that NASA has sent humans into space from the ground of the United States. USA Since the space shuttle era.

NASA has not yet decided how long astronauts will remain in space.

NASA is less than a week away from launching humans into space from American soil for the first time since the space shuttle era. It is an absolutely huge moment for NASA, but perhaps an even bigger moment for SpaceX. It will be a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule that will send NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken into space, and it will be the first manned launch in the company's history.

Now, when the anticipation for the launch reaches a high point, the SpaceX hardware has arrived at the Kennedy Space Center and preparations for the launch have begun. The finish line of NASA's commercial crew program is fast approaching.

The Commercial Crew program grew out of NASA's desire to accelerate the development and testing of crew-capable spacecraft without having to do most of the work. The agency hired both SpaceX and Boeing to deliver secure and reliable hardware that it could use to send astronauts into space whenever it wanted, without paying for seats on Russian rockets.

Initially, Boeing was the favorite to finish first, and its Starliner spacecraft was expected to be ready before SpaceX's Crew Dragon. Boeing, as we've all seen, has had a rough couple of years, and it wasn't long before SpaceX was the clear candidate to deliver on its promise to NASA. Starliner's failure to reach the International Space Station during a demo test sealed the deal and caused the SpaceX race to lose.

Now, with the launch fast approaching, it's a hands-on scenario for SpaceX and NASA personnel at Kennedy. The launch is scheduled for May 27 at 4:33 p.m. EDT. Assuming all goes well, the Dragon of the crew will connect to the International Space Station soon after.

It is important to note that this is still considered a demonstration mission, even though NASA astronauts are traveling. SpaceX has to prove that its spacecraft is safe and fully functional, and any issues that arise during the mission will surely end up on the company's to-do list.

NASA is not sure how long they want the astronaut duo to spend on the International Space Station after arriving through the Crew Dragon. He has left the window open for a variety of options including a short visit for weeks or a much longer tour for months. Whenever the space agency decides to take them home, the Crew Dragon will have to pass its final test ensuring a safe arrival on Earth.

If all of those things line up, NASA will be able to sign into Crew Dragon and start using it for missions to the ISS whenever they want.

Image Source: NASA