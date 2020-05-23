Southern California is still closing, but Las Vegas is on the horizon – Up News Info

The traditional start to the summer season in Southern California is still under a cloud, as many facilities that would normally be full of activity remain closed.

The good news is that the Los Angeles trails, Griffith Park, and most Los Angeles County beaches are open for walking. Just remember to cover your face, as the orders are still in force to cover.

The bad news is that there are no concerts, parades, cinemas, docks, or places to dine. Meetings are limited to a single family unit, so parties are on hold.

However, there is hope for the future: Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has set June 4 for the reopening of Las Vegas casinos. Reopens are still subject to regular approval of social distancing plans. Sisolak will reveal more details at a press conference Tuesday. Southern California's tribal casinos and gambling halls are likely to reopen in the same amount of time, albeit without many of the amenities offered by resorts and strict restrictions on social distancing.

Orange County's beaches at Huntington Beach, Seal Beach, and Newport Beach have extended their opening hours for Memorial Day weekend and have reopened many adjacent parking garages for the first time since closing, making access easier.