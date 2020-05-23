Some local religious leaders choose to keep their places of worship closed during the pandemic – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLc31b6c0124ed90e1c516846543d6dcf413% %MINIFYHTMLc31b6c0124ed90e1c516846543d6dcf413%

Some local religious leaders are choosing to keep their places of worship closed indefinitely.

Neither Rabbi Avi Olitzky with the Beth El Synagogue in St. Louis Park nor Pastor Paul Baudhuin with the Aldersgate United Methodist Church in St. Louis Park have a date in mind to welcome people.

"When I look at science, it tells me that one of the most dangerous things we can do is stay stuck in a space for an extended period of time," said Baudhuin.

Both men say they have been performing online services, including live broadcasts, and have allowed them to reach more people than they were before the pandemic.

They say that having the support of their congregations has made their decision easier.

Baudhuin says he has not felt pressure from anyone to reopen.

"This notion of 'pikuach nefech', of saving lives, really replaces most of our religious convictions," said Olitzky. "Health, safety, life, life. That is what we should focus on. "

Governor Tim Walz's orders on religious gatherings have also not passed with the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis.

The Archdiocese confirmed that it was in dialogue with Walz on Friday.

Walz's spokesman said in a statement: "Governor. Walz has had many productive conversations with religious leaders in Minnesota in the past few weeks. The governor's top priority remains the health and safety of Minnesotans, and he hopes to review CDC's new guide to better understand what this means for places of worship. "

Financially, Olitzky and Baudhuin say charitable donations have been stable, but Baudhuin says there tends to be a lag during difficult times before it starts to decline.