Skeet Ulrich blames creative boredom for his departure from & # 39; Riverdale & # 39;

The actor who plays F.P. Jones in the teen drama series announced her departure in February after her co-star Marisol Nichols made her decision to leave the show public.

Actor Skeet Ulrich has stunned "Riverdaleadmirers in revealing that he left the show because he got bored of playing F.P. Jones.

Ulrich announced that he would be leaving the hit show in February and at that time issued a statement outlining the friendships he had made on set.

"I will miss seeing everyone on a daily basis," he said, adding: "I am proud to have been a part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind. But I have decided that it is time for me to continue exploring other creative opportunities. "

Now, in an honest Instagram Live video, the actor explains that he just didn't like his character.

"I'm leaving & # 39; Riverdale & # 39; because I was creatively bored," he said, hanging out by his pool. "How is that? The most honest answer."

The actor has portrayed F.P. Jones in the teen drama since its release in 2017.

His decision to leave the show came shortly after the cast. Marisol Nichols announced he was leaving "Riverdale".

The actress, who plays Hermione Lodge on the show, released a statement to TVLine, saying: "I had an incredible time bringing Hermione Lodge to life and working with my amazing cast, who became family. We spent many wonderful moments together during the highest of the highest and the lowest of the lowest. We really have the best fans ever. I look forward to the next chapter and I'm excited for the future. "

Commenting on the exits, "Riverdale" showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said: "Part of life in & # 39; Riverdale & # 39; – and part of growing up – that is to say goodbye to people. I am grateful to Skeet and Marisol for their amazing work in showcasing these past four years, and we all wish them the best in their future endeavors. FP and Hermione will never be far from our hearts. And, of course, they are always welcome back at & # 39 ; Riverdale & # 39; ".

Neither actor will return for the fifth season of the show.